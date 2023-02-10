Toronto Mayor John Tory admits to having affair with member of his staff

John Tory has admitted to having an affair with a 31-year old woman, a former member of his staff according to the Toronto Star.

In a letter sent to the Star by Tory's lawyer, Toronto's Mayor admitted to a "months-long relationship" that began during the pandemic. According to the letter, the relationship "ended my mutual consent earlier this year."

The letter sent to the Star read "The relationship was a serious error of judgment on the Mayor's part. It came at a time when he and his wife of more than 40 years were enduring many lengthy periods apart while he carried out responsibilities during the pandemic."

Update: John Tory has resigned as Mayor of Toronto.