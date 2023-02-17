Toronto politician tries to show off with beef patties but the internet isn't having it

Toronto city councillor Brad Bradford visited a Scarborough Jamaican patty shop on what sure looks like the opening stages of a mayoral campaign, a move that has the internet dunking on everything from perceived pandering to the politician's stances on municipal issues.

Councillor multi-Brad, who represents Ward 19, Beaches-East York (with not just one, but two whole Brads), shared a video from Patty King at 321 Progress Avenue in Scarborough, professing his love for the Jamaican-born, Toronto-adopted commuter sustenance.

"Wouldn't be a trip to Scarborough without stopping in at Patty King, you see them at all the TTC stations; this is where they're made, this is where you get 'em," said Bradford, before taking a bite of the iconic subway snack.

"It's that delicious Scarborough cuisine that we all love," closed Bradford.

Wouldn’t be a trip to #Scarborough without a stop at Patty King! pic.twitter.com/q1bE3kJpfP — Brad Bradford✌️ (@BradMBradford) February 16, 2023

But not everyone is pleased with the brief 15-second clip, including 2022 mayoral candidate Chloe Brown, who has not ruled out a bid for mayor in the planned 2023 by-election.

so you heard a Jamaican was in the race and this is how you prepare... — CB (@chloebrownTO) February 17, 2023

Some are questioning whether or not Bradford actually enjoyed the patty, as there is no video proof of him actually swallowing the bite he took for this video-op, kind of like that famous Krusty Burger ad.

He loved that patty so much he couldn’t even swallow it on camera 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Zri3Vclmw9 — 𝐑𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 (@specialdesigns) February 17, 2023

Bradford not liking the patty has even been elevated to a sort of twisted fan-fic where the leading Brad's media team treats him to a Cactus Club visit for enduring a bite of peasant food.

WOW, Councillor Brad Bradford posts video BASHING local institution Patty King. “I have to eat the whole thing if I want to be mayor?” he asked, tears in his eyes. Choking down the bite he managed, “You promised we’d go to Cactus Club after, right?” pic.twitter.com/UaihscWJjN — His Worship Dan Seljak (@anotherglassbox) February 17, 2023

Others are wondering if Bradford had ever even set foot in Scarborough before this Patty King appearance.

Quick poll! Is this the first time Brad has ever set foot in #Scarborough for non-council reasons? — Elisha Chesler (She/Her) (@ElishaChesler) February 17, 2023

Jokes aside, some commenters instead took aim at Bradford’s stances at City Hall.

"Whoever told you that shooting a patty video in Scarborough will fool people into forgetting you voted for a million dollars worth of cop podcasts instead of warming centres should be fired immediately," reads one comment.

Stay strong little jamaican patty it'll be over soon... — angiehocking (@angmosh) February 17, 2023

Gil Penalosa is, as of Friday morning, the only politician to have stated their intention to run in the 2023 by-election, though based on Brad Bradford's recent patty expedition, there is some suspicion that he could soon announce his intention to run for Mayor.