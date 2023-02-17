Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
brad bradford patty king mayor

Toronto politician tries to show off with beef patties but the internet isn't having it

Toronto city councillor Brad Bradford visited a Scarborough Jamaican patty shop on what sure looks like the opening stages of a mayoral campaign, a move that has the internet dunking on everything from perceived pandering to the politician's stances on municipal issues.

Councillor multi-Brad, who represents Ward 19, Beaches-East York (with not just one, but two whole Brads), shared a video from Patty King at 321 Progress Avenue in Scarborough, professing his love for the Jamaican-born, Toronto-adopted commuter sustenance.

"Wouldn't be a trip to Scarborough without stopping in at Patty King, you see them at all the TTC stations; this is where they're made, this is where you get 'em," said Bradford, before taking a bite of the iconic subway snack.

"It's that delicious Scarborough cuisine that we all love," closed Bradford.

But not everyone is pleased with the brief 15-second clip, including 2022 mayoral candidate Chloe Brown, who has not ruled out a bid for mayor in the planned 2023 by-election.

Some are questioning whether or not Bradford actually enjoyed the patty, as there is no video proof of him actually swallowing the bite he took for this video-op, kind of like that famous Krusty Burger ad.

Bradford not liking the patty has even been elevated to a sort of twisted fan-fic where the leading Brad's media team treats him to a Cactus Club visit for enduring a bite of peasant food.

Others are wondering if Bradford had ever even set foot in Scarborough before this Patty King appearance.

Jokes aside, some commenters instead took aim at Bradford’s stances at City Hall.

"Whoever told you that shooting a patty video in Scarborough will fool people into forgetting you voted for a million dollars worth of cop podcasts instead of warming centres should be fired immediately," reads one comment.

Gil Penalosa is, as of Friday morning, the only politician to have stated their intention to run in the 2023 by-election, though based on Brad Bradford's recent patty expedition, there is some suspicion that he could soon announce his intention to run for Mayor.

Brad Bradford
