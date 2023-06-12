City
Jack Landau
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toby heaps dog candidate

Owner of Toronto dog candidate just broke the law for a campaign video

City
Jack Landau
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

There are many quirky characters among the 102 names running in the Toronto mayoral by-election later this month, but perhaps none of the fringe candidates have received more airplay than Molly, the canine candidate.

Molly does not actually appear on the ballot, and the rescue dog is instead registered under her human companion's name, Toby Heaps. But it was Heaps, and not Molly, who was front and centre in the duo's latest campaign video, one that is gaining views for all the wrong reasons.

Heaps shared the video to social media on Monday morning, one where the candidate openly breaks the law to prove a point.

The video's intro, where Heaps tries to illustrate gridlock by rollerblading along a traffic-clogged Gardiner Expressway, is being called out by social media users as a dangerous and illegal stunt.

In Heaps' piece of highway performance art, the sort-of-candidate rollerblades on the narrow shoulder between a slow-moving Gardiner Expressway and its Spadina exit, saying, "This shouldn't be safe, but the traffic is stuck."

His suggestion that the stunt is safe has been shot down by social media commenters as not-at-all safe, and, in fact, very stupid.

"Mayoral candidate willing to rollerblade down the Gardiner Expressway to get your vote," tweeted Toronto Star reporter Ben Spurr.

"Maybe don't rollerblade on the highway if you want to be taken seriously?," reads another comment.

Another Twitter user just straight-up tagged the Toronto Police Service, publicly reporting the illegal stunt.

Others poked fun at the candidate standing in for a dog, with one quote tweet saying, "I think I've actually been surprised by Toby's campaigning, and it doesn't help that my initial image of the guy was, 'Goofy Air Bud Rules Mayor.'"

A similar stunt, albeit one not done for votes, unfolded on a highway in Hamilton earlier this spring, with the perpetrator eventually caught by police.

Lead photo by

Toby Heaps
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Why it's dangerous to label neighbourhoods like Jane and Finch as 'bad' or 'unsafe'

Toronto police say noise radar machines spotted to bust loud drivers are a rumour

Driver somehow manages to mount Toronto streetcar island with Range Rover

Owner of Toronto dog candidate just broke the law for a campaign video

Special weather statement issued for Toronto warning of massive rainfall

Creepy jumping worms are invading Toronto and you should kill them on sight

Russian cargo plane that's been stranded at Pearson Airport might be finally leaving Toronto

This is what beaches used to look like in Toronto