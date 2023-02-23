The date for the Toronto mayoral election to replace John Tory has been announced

The date for the Toronto mayoral by-election has been announced.

We will be heading to the polls once again on June 26 to elect our next mayor.

On Thursday, City Clerk John D. Elvidge released the dates for the by-election, which is subject to City Council declaring the vacancy and passing a bylaw during its meeting on March 29 to 31.

The City Clerk has set the following Mayoral by-election dates:

Nominations will be open Monday, April 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Nominations will close Friday, May 12 at 2 p.m.

Advance voting will take place Thursday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 13

By-election will be held Monday, June 26

During its March meeting, City Council will consider recommendations from the City Clerk to formally declare the Office of Mayor vacant and to pass a bylaw requiring a by-election be held to fill the vacancy, as is required by provincial law.

Under the Municipal Elections Act, the City Clerk fixes nomination day (close of nominations) between 30 and 60 days after the passing of the bylaw, and the by-election occurs 45 days after nomination day.

Although the City Clerk would not usually announce the dates in advance of Council passing a bylaw, the City Clerk considers it to be "in the best interests of the City, candidates and electors to announce the applicable by-election dates as early as possible."

According to the City's press release, a by-election for the Mayor of Toronto requires the same efforts as a general election, therefore the June 26 by-election will be conducted in a manner similar to the Oct. 24 general election.

The estimated budget for the by-election is approximately $13 million compared to the expenses of $14.5 million for the Oct. 24 general election.

This by-election follows a bombshell revelation from former Mayor of Toronto John Tory that he was involved in a months-long affair with a former staffer during the pandemic.

Tory called the relationship a "serious error of judgement" and announced during the same press conference on Feb. 10 that he would resign as Mayor of Toronto and work to ensure an "orderly transition."

The 68-year-old politician submitted his resignation letter on Feb. 16, stating his last day as Feb. 17, after which Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie would assume certain powers until City Council arranged a mayoral by-election.