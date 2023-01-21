City
Report Inaccuracy

best things toronto

The best things about Toronto according to artificial intelligence

Report Inaccuracy

What's the best thing about living in Toronto? Depending on who you ask, some might say the city's multiculturalism, thriving food scene, or the bustling nightlife. 

According to artifical intelligence, and more specifically, OpenAI's large language model, ChatGPT, some of the positive aspects of Toronto range from its arts and culture to its natural attractions. 

I had to ask the question after being informed by ChatGPT what the some of the worst things in Toronto apparently are.

ChatGPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a chatbot launched by San Francisco-based OpenAI in November 2022. 

The chatbot can be used for natural language processing tasks, and has the ability to generate human-like text responses in a "conversational way." 

Even though ChatGPT only has access to information up to 2021, it's quickly gained lots of attention for its thorough responses across many areas of interest. 

You can also ask the chatbot follow up questions, and it has the ability to "admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests." 

When asked to name some of the best things about Toronto, ChatGPT generated some interesting responses. 

According to the chatbot, some of the best things about Toronto include:

chat gpt open ai

ChatGPT's responses when asked to name the best things about Toronto.

When asked to name some other good things about Toronto, ChatGPT noted the city's extensive public transportation system, the waterfront, mix of modern and historic architecture and top-ranked universities

chat gpt open ai

ChatGPT's responses when asked to name some other good things about Toronto.

The chatbot also highlighted Toronto's accessibility, friendly citizens, and proximity to other North American cities. 

Lead photo by

aida_dasilva
