U of T once again ranked the best university in Canada for academic excellence

The University of Toronto has been ranked one of the best academic institutions for excellency across a number of disciplines and subjects.

The prestigious ShanghaiRanking Consultancy placed U of T in the top ten spots for eight subjects in its latest academic ranking of world universities. The subjects were sociology, medical technology, psychology, pharmacy and pharmaceutical science, education, finance, public health and statistics.

U of T also ranked in the top 25 for 21 different subjects, matched only by a handful of elite schools including MIT, Harvard, Oxford and Stanford, among others.

Overall, the university ranked 51st in the list's 54 subject areas, up from 52nd last year.

The school moved up in the rankings for 19 different subjects, declined in 14, and stayed the same for 17. It also placed in the world's top 50 for 32 subjects, beat by only five other elite institutions.

Notably, U of T took home more first place rankings than any other Canadian school, with 31 top spots.

"We are immensely proud to see the University of Toronto recognized for its expertise across such a diverse array of disciplines – a testament to the high quality of scholarship and research generated by our world-class faculty," said U of T President Meric Gertler, in a release announcing the school's standings.

In 2021, the independent consultancy put U of T in the 21st spot on its academic ranking of world universities, beating both UBC and McGill by a landslide.

The ShanghaiRanking is an annual ranking of universities across the globe, both in singular subjects and overall excellency.