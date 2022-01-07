The architect who designed some of Toronto's most iconic buildings has passed away

Even if you're not an architecture buff, you're probably intimately familiar with the designs of Eberhard "Eb" Zeidler. The German-born, Canadian architect was responsible for 20th-century landmarks including the Eaton Centre and Ontario Place's space-age buildings, including the Cinesphere.

A visionary that helped shape modern Toronto, Eberhard Zeidler — principal at Zeidler Architecture Inc.— has passed away just shy of his 96th birthday.

Architects, urban planners, and just about everyone with a vested interest in the city's built form is reacting to the news shared on Friday evening.

We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of architect Eb Zeidler, the force behind many of our city's landmarks. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Thank you Eb for your passion to make a better city. #RIP @oaarchitects @RAIC_IRAC pic.twitter.com/6q6iyLcyjj — Toronto Society of Architects (@ToSoArch) January 7, 2022

With details still emerging, responses to the unfortunate announcement have been relatively subdued, many choosing to simply share images of Zeidler's best-known landmarks on social media.

Aside from his best-known works, Zeidler and his firm also led the design of well-known spaces like the soaring atrium at the Hospital for Sick Children and the sky-scraping St. Regis Toronto.

I’m very saddened to hear about the passing of Eb Zeidler, architect of one of Hamilton’s truly great buildings, the McMaster University Medical Centre, and so many more iconic buildings across the country. pic.twitter.com/lh5YDSxDlQ — Jason Thorne (@JasonThorne_RPP) January 7, 2022

Some other of his notable buildings include Sherway Gardens, the restored Queen's Quay Terminal building, the early 2000s rebirth of the Gladstone Hotel, and the Meridian Arts Centre in North York.

OMG this is truly sad. Eb is gone. pic.twitter.com/DduORNhRix — Lloyd Alter (@lloydalter) January 7, 2022

Eberhard Zeidler would have celebrated his 96th birthday on Jan. 11.