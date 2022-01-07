City
Jack Landau
Posted 56 minutes ago
eberhard zeidler

The architect who designed some of Toronto's most iconic buildings has passed away

Even if you're not an architecture buff, you're probably intimately familiar with the designs of Eberhard "Eb" Zeidler. The German-born, Canadian architect was responsible for 20th-century landmarks including the Eaton Centre and Ontario Place's space-age buildings, including the Cinesphere.

A visionary that helped shape modern Toronto, Eberhard Zeidler — principal at Zeidler Architecture Inc.— has passed away just shy of his 96th birthday.

Architects, urban planners, and just about everyone with a vested interest in the city's built form is reacting to the news shared on Friday evening.

With details still emerging, responses to the unfortunate announcement have been relatively subdued, many choosing to simply share images of Zeidler's best-known landmarks on social media.

Aside from his best-known works, Zeidler and his firm also led the design of well-known spaces like the soaring atrium at the Hospital for Sick Children and the sky-scraping St. Regis Toronto.

Some other of his notable buildings include Sherway Gardens, the restored Queen's Quay Terminal building, the early 2000s rebirth of the Gladstone Hotel, and the Meridian Arts Centre in North York.

Eberhard Zeidler would have celebrated his 96th birthday on Jan. 11.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau

