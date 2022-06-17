The top 50 festivals in Toronto this summer
Summer festivals in Toronto for 2022 offer an array of events to experience the cultural and artistic melting pot in the city. Discover new music, try new cuisines, dance in the streets and make new memories this summer. All these events are outside so remember to put on some SPF and get ready for some fun in the sun.
Here's a roundup of the top 50 festivals in Toronto this summer.
Hector Vasquez
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .