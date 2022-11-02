City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 40 minutes ago
10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that have closed in Toronto include go-to spots for fried chicken, cupcakes, sushi, coffee and cocktails. As the comfort foods and drinks we love most in this city, the options provided by these places will certainly be missed now that they're permanently shuttered.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

Shunoko

This sushi restaurant on St. Clair West, unfortunately, announced a while back that they would be closing on October 22.

Dlish

Known for making some of the best cupcakes in the city, this bakery closed down its West Queen West store at the end of last month.

Stockyards

Tragedy struck this restaurant on St. Clair West when its founder sadly passed away last year. Now, a year later they have decided to close permanently. Their fried chicken and other smokehouse fare will be deeply missed.

Juliana Social

East Chinatown said goodbye to this cafe that also provided the local area with pantry staples.

Boutique Bar

While this bar in Church Wellesley Village was originally supposed to close down even earlier, it was able to stay open until the last day of October.

Rakki

It wasn't around for a long time, but this sushi concept near Bloor and Kipling gained a lot of popularity before it had to close down around the middle of the month.

Lavender Menace

One of Toronto's only lesbian-run bars, this Leslieville hangout spot was able to throw a big goodbye party before they permanently closed at the beginning of October.

Thor Espresso Bar

Coffee lovers once flocked to this cafe on Bathurst near King West, but the space permanently closed its doors on October 31.

Town Moto

People were wowed when Jason Momoa took a liking to this motorcycle and lifestyle shop, but it shut down near the beginning of October.

HotBox

Once known for years as Toronto's preeminent head shop and also as a cannabis lounge before it was necessarily above board, this Kensington Market hub closed at the beginning of October.

Jesse Milns at Shunoko
