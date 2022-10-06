Bar that brought something unique to the Toronto scene has permanently closed

It's not every day you come across a lesbian-run bar in Toronto, and now one of the only ones in town has shut down.

Lavender Menace was a casual cocktail bar and restaurant that proudly welcomed Toronto's LGBTQ+ community and frequently hosted events like live DJs and drag performances.

Now, they recently hosted a party to say goodbye to that community they loved so dearly.

"THIS SATURDAY IS OUR LAST NIGHT. FOREVER," the bar posted on social media last week.

"We are only open Friday and Saturday. We are not opening a new location or having any parties after this one. This. Is. It."

For that last Saturday, they had a Very British 80s Party goodbye bash with 80s and 90s UK jams and cheap drinks to help them clear out their inventory. Everything on their back bar was just $5 an ounce.

"Come out and help us drink the whole bar!" the post about the final party reads.

There were also cheap drinks on Friday, with live music from a bartender for some more chill entertainment. Lavender Menace went into the closure more via their Instagram stories:

"Due to personal reasons, we have decided it is the perfect time to move on from this baby we have been nurturing for four years now (remember, we were Yard Sale Bar in what feels like a lifetime ago)," reads a post in their story highlights.

"To all the ladies who had 7,000 opinions on how we should akshually run our bar, it's your turn! Step up, put your money where your mouth is. Make us an offer. You can have Lavender Menace and run it."