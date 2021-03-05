Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
lavender menace toronto

Toronto bar with rooftop patio oasis is transforming into a queer retro bar

Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Yard Sale Bar, the 1970s themed cocktail bar in Leslieville known for its epic rooftop patio amd free snacks, is about to get a gay n' groovy rebrand. 

A new sign on the door at 1062 Gerrard St. East indicates the arrival of a new concept: Lavender Menace

Slated to open this spring, this new Lesbian-owned and operated retro bar will offer a space for all to come and clink glasses to a TERF-free world. 

lavender menace toronto

Yard Sale Bar will be replaced by a new Lesbian-owned bar called Lavender Menace. Photo by blogTO.

"We have an open and inclusive policy. Everyone is welcome. Except bigots," says Lavender Menace's website. 

Neither Lavender Menace nor Yard Sale were available for comment at the time of publishing. 

It's unclear how the bar switched hands, or when exactly the bar intends to open, given the status of bars and nightclubs in Toronto remains uncertain as the City makes its way into the grey zone

The new bar's website does hint at a menu of Southern eats, though.

yard sale toronto

The new bar is slated to open in the spring and will take over the 1970s themed cocktail bar. Photo by Hector Vasquez. 

What is obvious is Lavendar Menace's modus operandi: The incoming bar takes its name from a group of redical lesbian activists from New York in the 1960s.

The group fought for inclusion in the women's movement and is largely credited as the spark for lesbian feminism.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Yard Sale

