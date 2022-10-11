Toronto bar that got an extended lease on life is finally shutting down for good

A Toronto bar that's been around for over a decade was able to extend its lease on life a little bit, but now it's finally time for it to shut down for good.

Boutique Bar has been a staple in Church Wellesley Village since 2010, and announced almost a year ago that it would be closing to make way for condos.

About a month later they triumphantly announced that their landlord/condo developer had extended their lease by some months, allowing them to serve the community for a while longer.

Now, the time has finally come for them to say goodbye...again.

The bar posted on their social media that they've been given their final notice.

"We got into our feelings in our goodbye post last year, so we will just say this, nothing has changed...we love you all and wouldn't have lasted these amazing 13 years without you," the post reads.

"We have just over a month left, so let's party and make the best of it. And you know Halloween's going to be lit."

The post also notes that they're "working hard to find another home in the village" and "if you have any hot tips - please reach out!" but goes on to say, "for now all we can do is focus on the time we have left."

"We have our particular timeline because apparently they will be using this space as a sales centre," Boutique Bar co-owner Devon Salomone tells blogTO.

"It's been over 13 years and we are sad to be forced to close our doors.

We would love to find another location in the Village and are hopeful."

The last day for Boutique Bar (for good) will be Halloween night, October 31.