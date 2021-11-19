Toronto bar forced to shut down this month gets a lifeline from condo developer

A Toronto bar that was scheduled to close for good at the end of this month after more than a decade on Church St. will be around for a while longer yet.

Boutique Bar, a neighbourhood staple since 2010, announced last month it would be closing to make way for an impending condo development.

Two days ago it shared a welcome update.

In a post on social media, the bar explains that the condo developer isn't going to kick them out just yet.

They've been given a lease extension until July which should mean they'll be around to celebrate Pride Month and the return of the Pride Parade in 2022.