Toronto bar that's been a neighbourhood favourite is permanently closing

A bar that's been slinging cocktails and drawing crowds on Church St. is closing its doors after more than a decade in Toronto.

Boutique Bar was started in 2010 by Julien Salomone after honing his skills in France and local spots including Auberge du Pommier and One Restaurant. It quickly became known for its vibrant patio and drinks including its French Martini, Negroni and The St. Germain.

Salomone went on to co-own East Thirty Six which closed this past summer.

Boutique Bar will be closing in a matter of weeks but not before a few more wild Saturday nights. The bar's last day will be Nov. 30.

The reason for the closure isn't lockdowns but an all too familiar one for some of the most favourite spots in the city. The building the bar is housed in was recently bought by developers and is slated to become condos.