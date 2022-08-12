The Canadian government is hiring for a bunch of jobs in Toronto that pay six figures

If you're looking for a career change, Toronto is the place to do it, with so many positions perennially available at Canadian companies, in tech, outdoors, for the city's transit agency, in the government or in whatever field you're looking to go into.

If it's a bigger paycheque you're after, there are a ton of places hiring for a variety of different roles for high pay — as in, around $100,000 — including, most recently, the federal government.

Among the nearly 1,000 openings listed on the Canada website right now, more than 50 are specifically located in Toronto, and a lot of them are very well-compensated.

Depending on your skillset and background, you'll likely be able to find something you're into, such as the following:

HR team leader or manager

These two positions, which pay anywhere from $89,317 to $111,435, are perfect for anyone with a background in human resources, though a degree in areas like public or business administration, psychology, organizational development or other areas can work too.

Work includes all of the usual stuff you would expect from an HR position, like harassment prevention and resolution, workforce planning, talent management, labour relations and leadership development.

Various IT positions

The Correctional Service of Canada's Information Management Services department is hiring for a number of information management and technology positions, which can pay upwards of $110,000 a year.

If you have schooling in IT, computer science, information management or something similar, you can work in: application services; business transformation and innovation; enterprise and client services; enterprise architecture; entreprise data and information management; IMS strategic planning; IT security or performance measurement; and management reports.

You could also work with data, computing device management, software solutions, and more. (There are also well-paying IT positions open with Parks Canada and with National Defence.)

Buying specialist

Public Services and Procurement Canada is looking for multiple buying specialists at the moment, suitable for someone familiar with development of procurement strategies and plans, conducting big evaluations and negotiating, and awarding and managing contracts.

Areas of work will include buying for everything from IT systems and software, to transportation and logistics services, to medical equipment, and clothing and textiles.

Pay is just under six figures and up to $92,033 annually.

Environmental effects monitoring specialist

If you're interested and experienced in protecting the environment and stopping climate change, this job at the environmental protection branch of Environment and Climate Change Canada would be a perfect fit for you.

Work on policy papers, public consultation documents, environmental and scientific assessments, and more for a salary of up to $106,933.

A post-secondary degree in biology, ecology or similar science is necessary, as is experience in research and analysis, as well as report-writing.

Regulatory information officer, risk and data analytics

This job paying up to $96,600 a year falls under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada, and is great for anyone with a backgroud in business, commerce, math, computer science, engineering data analytics or something similar.

You will be serving as the expert and support for data management, business intelligence reporting and other areas, putting together datasets and improving processes.

Nursing and public health roles

Current openings in this area that pay six figures include: a public health practice advisor; an occupational health nurse; a quarantine officer; or physician or nurse practitioner for Health Canada.