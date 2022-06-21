A bunch of new tech companies are calling Toronto home and are hiring right now

As it welcomes tens of thousands of people for the continent's most popular tech conference this week, Toronto continues to stake its claim as one of the world's largest and fastest-growing cities for the industry, with more and more big players setting up new offices on T.O. soil.

There always seems to be an abundance of open positions available for those considering making a foray into the sector, and there's no time like post-pandemic to make a big change.

Here are just a few tech companies newly hiring in the 6ix right now:

Amazon

One of the largest companies in the world has just expanded its Toronto footprint with a brand new eight-floor office in the downtown core, and with the additional space comes room for a slew of new staff.

Work in data science, software development, recruiting, account management, or find something else to suit your fancy on Amazon's seemingly endless list of openings across its Alexa, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Web Services, and other arms.

Meta

Meta's new engineering hub, announced a few weeks ago, will bring a whopping 2,500 new jobs to the city over the coming years, among them spots on the first Canadian WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Remote Presence engineering teams.

Though it may still be a while before these ambitious plans come to life, the company has just posted T.O.-based job openings such as client partner or solutions manager, machine learning engineer, technical program manager and more as recently as 10 days ago.

Morningstar, Inc.

This financial services firm from south of the border just this week revealed major plans to hire 350 new employees in Toronto in 2022, including roles in software engineering and development, product and project managers, sales and research, credit and more.

The company has been named one of Canada's best places to work for nearly a decade, and has been operating in the country for more than 20 years after its inception in the '80s.

Sentry

This San Fran-based software company just opened its new 9,000-square-foot office at King and Spadina last month, and is hiring all types of talent to eventually fill 80 roles ranging from all types of engineers to product managers, tech support and more.

Sentry execs said in a press release that "There's something special about Toronto and what the city can offer for tech companies, which is why we're seeing such an influx of companies setting up an office here."

A ton of tech companies are hiring in Toronto right now and here are some open jobs https://t.co/bbupW009J9 #Toronto #TorontoJobs #Jobs — blogTO (@blogTO) February 23, 2022

Snowflake, Inc.

Snowflake is a massive force in the cloud computing world, and just set its sights on Toronto last week for a new office to support its app marketplace.

The brand called the city "an obvious choice" for new digs due to many reasons, including our pool of tech talent.

Open positions include roles in marketing, software engineering, sales, technical writing and even internships.

Walmart

The real-life Superstore is ramping up its Canadian presence big time, with an all-new tech hub in Toronto, which it plans to make one of its largest.

Out of hundreds of eventual openings, the brand is advertising new openings in recent weeks in areas like technical product and design management, data and software development, systems solutions and more.

Wayfair

After publicizing its impending expansion into Toronto around this time last year, the furniture e-commerce giant has started posting a ton of job openings this month in product management, data and software engineering, management, content strategy, user research and more.

The plan is to hire hundreds of new staff at each of multiple offices worldwide as the brand, which has recognized Toronto's "strong technical talent," continues to grow.