Another big company is coming to Toronto and hiring for hundreds of tech jobs

Tech companies have been coming to Toronto in droves over the past few years, bringing many high-paying jobs to the city, and yet another major company has now announced plans to hire hundreds of new positions in Toronto.

Financial services firm Morningstar announced this week that it plans to add 350 new jobs to the Toronto market this year, 250 of which will be technology roles such as software engineers and developers, product managers, and project managers.

The remaining 100 or so roles will be in ESG and credit rating capacities.

"When we decided to grow our footprint in Canada, Toronto was the obvious choice," said Kunal Kapoor, CEO of Morningstar Inc., in a statement.

"Toronto is a world-class city with a thriving technology sector and a wealth of financial industry talent. Our expansion in Toronto builds on our growth in North America and globally."

The company, which has been providing independent research, data, and insight in Canada for more than 20 years, currently has 700 Canadian employees, so the additional jobs will bring its footprint in Canada to more than 1,000.

And if you're wondering what it's like to work for the company, you'll be glad to know that it's been recognized by Great Place to Work Institute Canada as one of the "Best Workplaces in Canada" for nine years in a row.

Anyone interested in applying for one of the company's new positions can do so online.

"We are working to make sure Toronto comes back stronger than ever and moves forward in our recovery. This includes continuing to attract people and businesses from all over the world to our city," said Toronto Mayor John Tory about the announcement.

"The news from Morningstar is another vote of confidence from a business that sees the value of our city and what we have to offer. I welcome the hundreds of new jobs announced today and thank Morningstar for embracing Toronto and being part of our success story."