A ton of tech companies are hiring in Toronto right now and here are some open jobs

Toronto has become known as a key hub for tech talent and a vastly growing tech sector, with big names like Netflix, Reddit, Google, IBM, DoorDash, Wayfair and Uber among those flocking to the city in recent months to set up new offices or expand existing operations.

With all of the activity comes a slew of new jobs, which is very well-timed given that so many people are finding themselves at a crossroads in their careers thanks to the pandemic.

Here are just five tech companies hiring in downtown Toronto right now, and what kinds of new blood they're looking for:

1Password

Just recently valued at a whopping $6.8 billion USD, this Toronto password management company will be doubling its workforce in the next year, adding another 570 staff to its Yonge and Sheppard office.

Current openings include one for a senior devops engineer and a number in talent acquisiton, while dozens of remote jobs are also open — onboarding specialist, customer success team lead, revenue operations analyst, account manager, content specialist and more among them.

Alida

This software company, which is piloting the famous four-day work week, is looking for a number of people for various roles in sales (business development representative, commercial account executive, sales operations manager and more), software development (back end developer, cloud security or system engineer, product manager, and more), customer success, professional services, marketing and administration.

Inkbox

Though not a tech company per se, this homegrown startup known for its strikingly real-looking temporary tattoos was just sold to Bic for a cool $65 million, and has a number of positions open at its Toronto office.

With likely many more opportunities on the way, for now, there are a handful of openings for roles like junior accountant, IT coordinator, digital advertising designer, data analyst, social media coordinator, and more.

Pinterest

If you'd like to move into Pinterest's new three-floor, 50,000-square-foot space right near Bay and Richmond, the image and idea sharing platform is hiring 27 positions in Toronto, plus a whole lot more if you're into a remote role.

Anyone with experience that would make them good in recruiting, iOS and software engineering, sales and recruitment, data science, creative strategy, product marketing manager or more should consider checking out the list of openings.

TikTok

If you haven't been able to fulfill your dream of becoming a TikTok influencer, perhaps a job at the corporate level of the brand is the next best thing — the viral social media platform is now hiring for 20 jobs at its Toronto office, including for a communications lead, creator education marketing lead, client solutions manager and content solutions media strategist.

There is also an open call for content programming editorial interns for this coming summer.