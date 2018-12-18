Amazon just opened a new office in downtown Toronto

Toronto may have lost its bid for the coveted HQ2 mega-campus, but Amazon clearly sees something it likes in the city (along with the rest of big tech, am I right?)

The Seattle-based e-commerce juggernaut announced on Tuesday that it officially opened a brand new, 113,000-square-foot office in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to attend an opening ceremony for the new Amazon office within Scotia Plaza at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, just three hours after the company publicized its very existence in a media release.

While technically an expansion of its existing Toronto Tech Hub, which already includes an office with about 800 employees at 120 Bremner Boulevard, the Scotia Plaza office on King Street between Yonge and Bay is a brand new space for the company to grow.

Thrilled to see Amazon growing back home in Canada as we expand capabilities in software development, machine learning, cloud computing, digital advertising, and artificial intelligence in the City of Toronto and beyond! https://t.co/uEdb3FJjbd — Matt Busbridge (@MattBusbridge) December 18, 2018

More exciting than the new office itself is Amazon's announcement of plans to create at least 600 more corporate jobs in Toronto (part of 6,000 jobs planned for Canada in general, including many reputedly less-glamorous fulfilment centre roles).

The company said in a press release Tuesday morning that it will be hiring for talent in the fields of software development, machine learning, cloud computing, digital advertising, and artificial intelligence to fill its newest Toronto office.

"Amazon's expansion of its Toronto Tech Hub underscores the incredible tech talent we have in our city, and jobs like these allow us to retain and attract high tech talent locally," said Toronto Mayor John Tory in a statement provided by Amazon.

"Thank you Amazon for choosing to grow in Toronto, and we look forward to working with you as a key partner in Toronto's innovation ecosystem."