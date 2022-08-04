The TTC currently has a ton of job openings for positions that pay over $100k

The Toronto lifestyle is getting ever more difficult to enjoy affordably, especially amid inflation when the cost of absolutely everything is on the rise.

There's nothing like a global pandemic and recession to make someone consider a big career change, and the city has no shortage of job opportunities, whether you're looking to move into the booming tech sector, to work for a proudly Canadian company or something else.

If you're looking for a well-compensated job downtown, the city's transit commission is one solid employer that's hiring for a ton of positions in many different areas right now, some of them paying upwards of $100,000 per year.

Here are a few from the dozens of current openings:

Supplier performance specialist

This role, which pays up to $98,280, involves working with various suppliers to ensure that new TTC projects and repairs come to fruition properly and on time. Suitable for someone with a degree or diploma in business, commerce, finance or engineering, and/or a relevant work background.

Talent acquisition manager

Be the person in charge of bringing on and managing staff during regular large-scale recruitment efforts at the TTC, mainly through targeted outreach. With a salary of up to $124,724, this job is perfect for someone with education in HR or business administration paired with work experience in a comparable role.

Program manager

If you have a background in program management, this position paying up to $151,260.20 per year is for you. You'd be coordinating and managing multiple different projects across the agency from start to finish, collaborating with other teams to meet goals.

Engineer

Just like all of the tech companies in the city, the TTC is looking for a number of engineers — though of a very different stripe, of course.

The company is hiring for a design engineer (for track), assistant design engineer (for signals), a mechanical design engineer and senior mechanical maintenance engineer for those with an applicable background of schooling and job experience.

Pay ranges from $78,624 to a $124,724.60 per year.

Carpenter

The transit agency is hiring for both a general maintenance carpenter and formwork carpenter for those with a background in the field. Both pay $41.52 per hour plus a skilled trade premium of $1.25 per regular hour worked.

Work on the structural woodwork and wooden components throughout the system in tunnels, bridges and more.

Similar trade positions available at the TTC include sheet metal worker ($42.60 + $1.25 per hour), general painter ($40.33 + $1.25 per hour) and general body repair person/painter ($41.52 + $1.25 per hour).