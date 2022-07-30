These homegrown companies are hiring for all sorts of cool positions in Toronto

As difficult as living in Toronto can feel sometimes (with, you know, that pesky affordability issue), it is a hub for so many phenomenal companies if you're looking to make a big career move, and the Toronto job possibilities are seemingly endless.

Here are five solid Canadian brands that are hiring for various positions in the city right now:

Mejuri

What started as a Canadian luxury jewellery e-commerce company has grown into a darling in the fashion world with brick-and-mortar stores in Toronto, Vancouver, L.A., New York, London, Venice Beach, Austin, San Francisco and Boston.

Present openings include positions in engineering, data science, payroll, events management, people operations, merchandising, inventory, fulfillment and more.

Wealthsimple

This online investment management app is known for gearing its services toward millennial consumers who are new to the investment world, and what better way to have a stake in the game than to work in it.

Given that Wealthsimple is based in Toronto, there are almost always job openings — currently, a handful include openings for: staff product designer, UX manager, newsletter brand editor, registered investment agent and infrastructure security managemer.

Their office is also a dream, with a rooftop patio, beer taps, games room and all the fixings you would expect from a tech company in 2022.

Lululemon

Lululemon has somewhat of a cult following due to its devotion to the yogi lifestyle beyond just activewear, and offers its employees some pretty unique benefits befitting of the brand: monthly stipends towards health goals, free fitness classes, yoga teacher training, extended health benefits, and more.

Born in Vancouver, the company is hiring for dozens of positions in Toronto right now, from various roles on-the-ground in its stores to roles in product and program management, engineering, inventory control, warehouse operations and more.

Critical Mass

Based in Calgary, Critical Mass is a digital experience design agency that has a ton of openings in Toronto right now. For the tech-sperts, there are positions in DevOps, front end development, UX design, technology direction and more.

But for those who aren't so techie, there's a slew of other types of roles they're currently looking to fill, too, whether it be for people with backgrounds in studio art, project management, production design, data analysis, copywriting or analytics.

Canadian Tire

If you grew up in Canada, you'll likely have fond memories of trips to Canadian Tire, a.k.a dad heaven, in your youth. While the chain is retail, there are a lot of non-storefront positions available on the corporate side of the brand, more than 100 of which are listed on their job board as "based in Toronto."

The open roles run the gamut of jobs, from brand content manager to cybersecurity analyst, tech lead and data engineer to graphic designer and product quality specialist. If you want to work for a reputable Canadian brand, they probably have a job for you.