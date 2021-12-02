City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
businesses closed toronto

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto last month include a popular streetwear store and a pho restaurant with one of the best names in the game. And there goes another greasy spoon—a diner that's been around for nearly 70 years just got locked out. 

Here are some businesses that closed in Toronto in November. 

Get Fresh Company

The first of the month marked closing day for this West Queen West streetwear store. After a decade of supplying us with fly fits, this community staple is ending on a high note before Ontario Line construction wreaks havoc on the strip. 

Dav's Hotspot

Little Italy's outpost of Mississauga’s halal comfort food joint has closed after failing for months to hire new staff. Dav's Toronto location had been on hiatus since July but, as of earlier this week, the closure is permanent. 

Mars Food

Goodbye bottomless coffee and two-egg brekkys: one of the city’s oldest diners has just been evicted. College Street’s cozy establishment is in arrears and has officially been locked out after serving "out of this world" breakfasts since 1951. 

Lan Restaurant

Riverside residents were rooting for this Vietnamese restaurant but the entire building is now up for sale. Owners Lan Nguyen and her husband have sold most of the restaurant supplies and are ready for a "long break," according to their website.

817 Sports Bar & Grill

After three years, most of which was spent trying to survive the lockdown, this sports bar on West Queen West has called it quits. The space is already positioned to become a new pub.

Pho King Fabulous

This lowkey legend of Vietnamese restaurant names is no more. After years by Yonge and Eg, this family-owned purveyor of pho announced at the beginning of November that closure was imminent and has shuttered since then.

Oja

The ever-changing strip of Yonge just south of Bloor has lost an OG. Marked by its wooden storefront, Oja served a mix of Korean and Japanese for over a decade. It’s already being replaced by a location of bb.q Chicken. 

Amber European Restaurant

You'll have to leave High Park and head for Roncy if you’re looking for cabbage rolls and perogies. November marked Amber's closing day after 40 years of serving Polish and Eastern European eats on Bloor West. 

Billy's Burgers

Leslieville’s retro burger joint was just four years in the making but owners Billy and Axelle are leaving the oldschool breakfasts and burgers behind for greener pastures.

Bluestone Lane

Time to say hooroo (that's goodbye in Aussie slang) to this NYC coffee chain inspired by Australian cafe culture. Just a few years since opening stores its first-ever Canadian locations, both stores on King East and Queen East are permanently closed and for lease.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Bluestone Lane.

