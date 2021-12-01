Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
mars college toronto

Toronto diner that opened in 1951 permanently closes after landlord locks the doors

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A diner that's been around since 1951 in Toronto has now permanently closed.

Mars Food has held strong near the corner of College and Bathurst for 70 years, but now it's permanently closed.

One of the oldest diners in Toronto and once famous for their muffins, Mars served classics like Salisbury steak, Reuben sandwiches and French toast.

Mars was also known for its iconic brightly coloured sign reading "just out of this world."

mars food toronto

Lockout notice and termination of tenancy at Mars Food. Photo by blogTO.

Now, a lockout notice and termination of tenancy dated Nov. 23 has been posted on Mars Food's door. It says that the landlord is terminating the lease for non-payment of rent.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto diner that opened in 1951 permanently closes after landlord locks the doors

This hidden bulk food store in Toronto has been family-run for 50 years

Restaurant permanently closes its Toronto location due to staffing woes

People are already reselling their expensive Timbiebs merch for hundreds of dollars

Woman upset after noticing Starbucks in Toronto charge different prices for same drink

10 new bakeries for holiday themed treats in Toronto

Toronto restaurant closes after sudden death of beloved owner

Toronto restaurant beloved by locals has closed but might be back next year