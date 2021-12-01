Toronto diner that opened in 1951 permanently closes after landlord locks the doors

A diner that's been around since 1951 in Toronto has now permanently closed.

Mars Food has held strong near the corner of College and Bathurst for 70 years, but now it's permanently closed.

One of the oldest diners in Toronto and once famous for their muffins, Mars served classics like Salisbury steak, Reuben sandwiches and French toast.

Mars was also known for its iconic brightly coloured sign reading "just out of this world."

Now, a lockout notice and termination of tenancy dated Nov. 23 has been posted on Mars Food's door. It says that the landlord is terminating the lease for non-payment of rent.