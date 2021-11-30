Restaurant permanently closes its Toronto location due to staffing woes

A Toronto restaurant has announced their downtown location has closed due to issues hiring staff over the past several months.

Dav's Hotspot serves up halal comfort food like wings, seafood, pasta, and deep-fried wraps stuffed with fries or mac n' cheese, but sadly the Little Italy area won't be able to get their fix any longer.

"We've been getting a lot of questions about our College Street location," reads an announcement post on Dav's Instagram.

"After months of trying to find new staff, we've decided to close that location."

The message continues on to say that they were hoping issues with finding new staff would be easier in October, though it wasn't. It also says the College location was doing well and they had tried hard to find staff to reopen.

"We will definitely be coming back to Toronto and around the GTA as we will be ready to start franchising in the next few months," reads the closing post.

Their College location, the only one in downtown Toronto, initially closed for what was supposed to be a temporary hiatus as of July 27.

The restaurant posted again about their difficulties hiring new staff in order to reopen on Sept. 18.

The restaurant has another location in Mississauga at 1365 Midway Blvd., Unit #22 for anyone willing to make the trek for their buttermilk fried wings and rasta pasta.