Toronto restaurant known for its burgers is permanently closing

A Toronto restaurant that relied heavily on their popular burgers to get them through lockdowns has now announced that after a hard fight they're permanently closing down.

Billy's Burgers made an announcement on social media on Nov. 12 that they would be closing around the end of the month, signed by owners (and couple) Billy and Axelle.

The restaurant was open for four years, and served up many an old school breakfast in addition to their classic hamburgers.

"We have decided that it's time for a new adventure and unfortunately the restaurant does not fit in our plans," the post reads.

"The space is going to be taken over by a new business," Billy's tells blogTO. The post promises it's going to be something "new and exciting."

Many people are sad to see the restaurant and the pair that ran it go, with comments on the post calling out their burgers in particular.

"The best milkshakes and burgers in town," one person wrote. Another person commented, "Billy's burgers are the best in town."

"Our favourite burgers," wrote another person. "THE BEST burgers," someone simply proclaimed.

Nov. 29 will be the last day open for Billy's, with the restaurant officially closing permanently on Dec. 1.