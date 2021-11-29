Toronto restaurant beloved by locals has closed but might be back next year

A Toronto restaurant that's been a staple in Riverside since 2016 is closing its doors for now and the owner is tight-lipped on plans for a possible reopening.

Lan Restaurant is known for more than their Vietnamese food. Owner Lan Nguyen has a reputation for her generosity, often handing out free meals at her restaurant for those who are down on their luck.

Nguyen is often not shy to share her stories on social media, including those that negatively impact her business such as the time they got pranked by fake orders or after they got their window smashed.

Now the restaurant is closed and the building is up for sale for $3.5 million. The listing indicates the restaurant space is available for use by the buyer including whatever appliances and chattels remain.

Lan Restaurant hosted a sale at the restaurant over the weekend where they sold off many of their restaurant's supplies and decorations.

While the restaurant did not respond to a request from blogTO for comment, a message was posted by Nguyen to their website stating "it's time for my husband and I to take a long break" and that the restaurant would be closed until early January.

The neighbourhood is hoping it does indeed come back.