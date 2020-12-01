Toronto restaurant receives outpouring of support after getting its windows smashed

A few days after getting the windows of her restaurant and car smashed, the owner of Riverside's Lan Restaurant says she's received an abundance of support from the community.

Lan Nguyen, owner of the Vietnamese restaurant on Queen Street East, reported that the windows of her storefront and car were broken by an unknown perpetrator on Friday.

An outpouring of kind acts ensued over the weekend from members from neighbouring communities.

Over the course of several days, Nguyen has shared a number of photos of gifts and generous tips her family has received.

One photo included some of the money she received, along with a note that said, "Leslieville loves Lan Restaurant!"

In a tearful post thanking locals living in Leslieville, Danforth and the Beach, Nguyen wrote: "Being a part of this wonderful community can make my husband and I and my kids feel as though we are a part of something greater than ourselves."

She also shared messages of support that she received from the owners of neighbouring businesses Hi-Lo Bar and Small Wonders Pets, who even offered to pay for the window repairs.

Nguyen says that the money will not go towards the repairs, and will instead go to supporting local businesses and helping people experiencing homelessness during Christmas.