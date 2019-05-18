13 restaurants in Toronto that make you feel like you're in Europe

Though Toronto prides itself on being a world class city, there can be times when you wish you could escape somewhere far away. Air fare can be pricey, so get that getaway feeling at these restaurants in Toronto with a decidedly European feel.

Here are some restaurants in Toronto that will make you feel like you’re in Europe.

Cevapi along with tons of other Eastern European products are available in their truest form from this butcher and restaurant in Etobicoke.

Near Dundas West station, there's this Irish pub with a homey wood interior, beer and traditional comfort food.

The pasta at this wholesale Geary spot is almost as good as it is in Italy, to the level where there are lineups for a taste every day.

Gallic cuisine like cassoulet, gratin and country-style pate can be found at this East Chinatown restaurant.

Tons of space, an indoor fountain, live entertainment and traditional Greek dishes bring the feel of a Santorini paradise to this Scarborough restaurant.

The Annex has this no-frills joint for giant hearty platters of meats, schnitzel and sausage that will make you swear you’ve journeyed back to the home country.

The Junction has this resource for Maltese baked goods made the way they are in Europe, arching brickwork bringing an old world feel to the space.

This restaurant on Danforth East has all the cozy wood, poffertjes, bitterballen and Advocaat you need to feel like you're on a Dutch vacation.

Bloor West Village has this cozy little destination for some of Toronto’s best perogies and cabbage rolls.

A vintage house in Lisbon provides the design inspiration for this airy restaurant on St. Clair West that serves sharing boards and modern reinterpretations of Portuguese classics.

The Gaudi-like curves that distinguish the look of this Little Italy tapas bar help complete the illusion that you’re all-day snacking and sipping in Barcelona.

Some of the city's best Turkish kebabs can be found at this kitschy restaurant near Islington station full of Mediterranean decor. They even host live Turkish music and belly dancing.

Pub classics that will have you believing you've landed in jolly old England have a home at this tavern near Yonge and Dundas that exudes United Kingdom charm.