Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
europe toronto restaurants

13 restaurants in Toronto that make you feel like you're in Europe

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Though Toronto prides itself on being a world class city, there can be times when you wish you could escape somewhere far away. Air fare can be pricey, so get that getaway feeling at these restaurants in Toronto with a decidedly European feel. 

Here are some restaurants in Toronto that will make you feel like you’re in Europe. 

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Mrakovic Deli

Cevapi along with tons of other Eastern European products are available in their truest form from this butcher and restaurant in Etobicoke.

Ireland - Whelan's Gate

Near Dundas West station, there's this Irish pub with a homey wood interior, beer and traditional comfort food.

Italy - Famiglia Baldassarre

The pasta at this wholesale Geary spot is almost as good as it is in Italy, to the level where there are lineups for a taste every day.

France - Batifole

Gallic cuisine like cassoulet, gratin and country-style pate can be found at this East Chinatown restaurant.

Greece - Floga

Tons of space, an indoor fountain, live entertainment and traditional Greek dishes bring the feel of a Santorini paradise to this Scarborough restaurant.

floga toronto

Floga's blue and white colour palette evokes Greek island vibes. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Hungary - Country Style Hungarian

The Annex has this no-frills joint for giant hearty platters of meats, schnitzel and sausage that will make you swear you’ve journeyed back to the home country.

Malta - Malta Bake Shop

The Junction has this resource for Maltese baked goods made the way they are in Europe, arching brickwork bringing an old world feel to the space.

Netherlands - Borrel

This restaurant on Danforth East has all the cozy wood, poffertjes, bitterballen and Advocaat you need to feel like you're on a Dutch vacation.

Poland - Amber European

Bloor West Village has this cozy little destination for some of Toronto’s best perogies and cabbage rolls.

mercado negro

Mercado Negro on St. Clair West is like taking a trip to Libson. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Portugal - Mercado Negro

A vintage house in Lisbon provides the design inspiration for this airy restaurant on St. Clair West that serves sharing boards and modern reinterpretations of Portuguese classics.

Spain - Bar Raval

The Gaudi-like curves that distinguish the look of this Little Italy tapas bar help complete the illusion that you’re all-day snacking and sipping in Barcelona.

Turkey - Anatolia

Some of the city's best Turkish kebabs can be found at this kitschy restaurant near Islington station full of Mediterranean decor. They even host live Turkish music and belly dancing.

UK - Queen and Beaver

Pub classics that will have you believing you've landed in jolly old England have a home at this tavern near Yonge and Dundas that exudes United Kingdom charm.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Country Style Hungarian

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

13 restaurants in Toronto that make you feel like you're in Europe

Toronto now has a burger inspired by Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Toronto student took his grad photos with a Jamaican patty

Toronto's most historic hotel is opening two new restaurants

There was just a stabbing outside Toronto's most infamous McDonald's

The top 10 secret patios in Toronto

Toronto bars and restaurants can now serve booze starting at 9 a.m.

Toronto restaurants offer Kawhi Leonard free food for life to re-sign with Raptors