Best of Toronto
Christine Peddie
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
best schnitzel toronto

The Best Schnitzel in Toronto

The best schnitzel in Toronto is comfort food bliss, delivered in crisp, golden, cutlet-shaped form. Eaten in a sandwich or as part of a platter with sides like punchy slaw and equally crunchy fries, schnitzel is a dish that's as satisfying today as it has been for generations.

Here's the best schnitzel in Toronto.

Budapest Restaurant
1

Budapest Restaurant

Greek food generates all the buzz on the Danforth but head east and you'll find Hungarian comfort food worth seeking out. As part of a plate or a sandwich filling, traditional veal and chicken schnitzel is as crisp and golden as in your dreams.

Cafe Polonez
2

Cafe Polonez

With an entire menu section devoted to lightly-breaded crunchy cutlets, it's safe to say this Roncesvalles spot knows its way around a schnitzel. Join the throngs of regulars with a schnit-wich or plate, served with potatoes and traditional salads as good as babcia's.

The Prague Restaurant
3

The Prague Restaurant

With chicken and veal schnitzel, pork sausage, potato salad, fries, slaw and greens, schnitzel sharing platters from this secluded Scarborough spot are a fine way to feed a crowd. You might want to forge your own path if schnitzel with brie, mushroom sauce or fresh garlic is more your style.

V's Schnitzel House
4

V's Schnitzel House

If it's schnitzel you want, you'll find it a-plenty at this Etobicoke restaurant. Variations on the classic schnitzel sandwich include the Diablo with hot peppers, and the German made with mustard, sauerkraut and cheese. Sizeable chicken and pork cutlets are also available as mains, with potatoes and salad.

Romi's Bakery and Market
5

Romi's Bakery and Market

Crafted on house-baked challah, the schnitzel sandwich at this boutique bakery in St. Clair West is tender, crunchy, hearty and habit-forming. Each includes a fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cucumber and mayo and should be ordered with extra napkins on the side.

Limon Restaurant
6

Limon Restaurant

Among the plates of freshly-made Israeli dishes at this bright Beaches spot, diners will discover chicken schnitzel served as a main or sandwich. Built on fresh-made bread with amba aioli, coleslaw, pickles, tahini, tomato and zhug, the sandwich is a can't-miss take on the classic.

Heavenly Perogy
7

Heavenly Perogy

Chicken or pork schnitzel paired with Ukrainian perogies and coleslaw is the must-order combo from this spot near Dundas and Bathurst. Stock up on heat-and-eat cutlets, and you'll have divine schnitzel ready to enjoy any time the craving hit.

Black Tulip
8

Black Tulip

Diners at this staunchly Hungarian spot on St. Clair West can take their pick from a menu that includes schnitzel in all its forms. Famished types won't be disappointed with the "plate-size" option or platter garnished with enough schnitzel, sausage, breaded veggies, and meat balls to feed a crowd.

The Alpine
9

The Alpine

At this Junction restaurant, a menu of comfort-food classics includes pork and chicken cutlets served with traditional sides. Grilled sausage, pork schnitzel, pork belly, sprouts, slaw, potato salad, soft pretzels and warm cheese dip makes The Alpine Board for Two a delicious way to get acquainted with the kitchen's work.

Fareen Karim
