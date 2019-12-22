Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
perogies toronto

The Best Perogies in Toronto

The best perogies in Toronto represent one of the favourite comfort foods of our Eastern European community here in Toronto. Typically stuffed with cheese and potato but available with a variety of fillings, they're most often accompanied by sour cream, bacon and onions. Hot borscht or a cold drink aren't bad on the side. 

Here are the best perogies in Toronto. 

Cafe Polonez
1

Cafe Polonez

Roncesvalles Village was once home to all things Polish, but mainstays like this tavern are the primary remnants. Get perogies with fillings like cheddar and potato or minced pork.

Tennessee Tavern
2

Tennessee Tavern

It’s about quantity and quality at this Eastern European bar in Parkdale where Polish dumplings served boiled with bacon, onion and sour cream are all you can eat on Sundays.

Country Style Hungarian Restaurant
3

Country Style Hungarian Restaurant

The Annex has this age-old Hungarian restaurant complete with checkered tablecloths where perogies are filled with potato and cheese, boiled, and served with fried onions, sour cream, coleslaw and debreceni sausage.

Hastings Snack Bar
4

Hastings Snack Bar

This Leslieville joint sometimes serves perogies stuffed with blueberries, and you can actually even sub in pierogies for meat with your breakfast.

Future Bistro
5

Future Bistro

AYCE deals on perogies are available every Wednesday at this Annex cafe and hangout, where they're served with mashed potatoes, salad, fried onions and sour cream.

Natalie's Kitchen
6

Natalie's Kitchen

The Kingsway in Etobicoke is where to seek out this spot serving perogies stuffed with sauerkraut, potato, ground pork, ground chicken, and exclusively in the winter, mushroom.

Dirty Food
7

Dirty Food

The Junction has a destination for perogies in this comfort food and brunch spot that makes them by hand and only serves them on Thursdays and Fridays.

Amber European Restaurant
8

Amber European Restaurant

Venture to this restaurant in Bloor West Village for "grandma-style" perogies stuffed with cheese and potato, meat, sauerkraut and mushroom, or in the summer, blueberry. They also make Siberian Pelmeny mini-perogies.

Loaded Pierogi Union Station
9

Loaded Pierogi Union Station

Multiple locations of this chain including one in the Union Station Food Court unconventionally top perogies with everything from smoked meat and mustard to buffalo chicken.

