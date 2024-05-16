Almost 200 jobs lost as Mississauga food facility prepares to close

Nearly 200 employees will lose their jobs by the end of 2024 after a pet food manufacturer decided to close its Mississauga facility as part of a centralized production initiative.

Simmons Pet Food announced the upcoming closure of its canning facility in a statement on the company's website, noting that the changes are in line with a "strategic" decision to better serve their customers.

The closure of the facility, located at 8 Falconer Dr., is expected to occur by the end of 2024 (some sources say November) and affects approximately 190 team members. The company noted that employees laid off will be offered comprehensive support packages, including separate pay and career counselling services.

"The Streetsville location has been an important part of our company's history. We are deeply grateful for the hard work and dedication of all our team members in Streetsville and are fully committed to supporting them through this transition," said Scott Salmon, President of Simmons Pet Food.

The facility, which is roughly 134,000 square feet, was acquired in 2010 from Menu Foods, following a massive recall from the pet food company that cost approximately $60 million in 2007.

Over the past three years, Simmons Pet Food says it has invested aggressively in expanding its capacity and capabilities in Edgerton, Kansas, and Dubuque, Iowa, which have helped to support the business' primary canning locations.

Simmons Pet Food has not yet announced the exact closing date of its Mississauga facility.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only time a major manufacturer has decided to shutter a facility in Mississauga's Streetsville neighbourhood in recent years.

In 2015, a manufacturing plant operated by CTS of Canada Co. on Thomas Street made the decision to close its doors, leaving over 100 employees who produced sensor-related products for the automotive industry without work.

Following the facility's closure, 74 of the company's employees initiated a class action lawsuit claiming that CTS failed to provide adequate notice of termination as required by the Employment Standards Act, 2000.