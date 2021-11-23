Toronto restaurant known for its pho has permanently closed

Toronto's family-owned Vietnamese restaurants make the food scene in this city great, and sadly we have to say goodbye to one that was around for seven years and had one of the cheekiest names in the game.

Pho King Fabulous announced at the beginnning of November that they were officially shutting down.

While no specific last day has been confirmed, the website for the restaurant has now disappeared. The change has been quiet, with only one comment on their official closing announcement on Instagram.

"It's not easy to say goodbye but the time has come for us to close down," reads a simple caption. "We are deeply grateful for your strong support."

"I've been ordering from you folks on Uber Eats and have been trying for the last few weeks with no success…just to find out now," reads the lone comment.

The restaurant resided near Yonge and Eglinton, which has been plagued by closures and high turnover in recent years thanks to heavy construction.

Another restaurant is already taking over the Pho King Fabulous space and should open soon.