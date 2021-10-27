Toronto clothing brand famous for its celeb clientele is closing its storefront

A streetwear store in Toronto that has had some majorly famous clients is closing its doors for good.

Get Fresh Company used to get visits from big names like Method Man, LeBron James, Childish Gambino, Usher and Frank Ocean.

Now, they've announced they're permanently closing their Toronto storefront, saying they're focusing on growing the brand as an online store and through pop-up events.

The closing announcement also shouts out collaborations with Remy Martin and the Toronto Raptors, thanking the community for the support that allowed them to receive that recognition.

"I wanted GFC to give everyone who looked like me a role model in this lane. By setting an example and creating something to strive towards and surpass," reads the post.

"In the beginning I was told, I should change my name 'Fresh' because it would never get me far. Also, to cut my braids if I wanted to be taken seriously."

Get Fresh is having an in-store only clothing sale during their last week in business.

"With all of the construction that's about to take place on Queen St. W. over the next five to seven years with the new subway coming in, and our building was also sold this year which is connected to a rent hike coming Jan. 1, 2022, it only makes sense for us to close while we are on a high note," Get Fresh owner Jebril Jalloh tells blogTO.

"I started this business at 23 years old and I never thought or dreamt of even reaching this level of success with our brand or even being open for ten years."

The store is also celebrating their last week in business with a 10 year anniversary photo exhibit that's on until the last day for Get Fresh Company on Nov. 1.