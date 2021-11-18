Restaurant that was a fixture in Toronto for over a decade has permanently closed

A Korean and Japanese restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed its doors, and it's already been replaced by something else.

Oja at 689 Yonge St. has ended its reign of over a decade at the address.

The restaurant served both Japanese and Korean cuisines and was known for its sushi and bibimbap, and its wooden storefront made up part of the look of the downtown Yonge strip.

The restaurant is inactive on social media and their website has disappeared. However, Korean food fans shouldn't be too disappointed by what's taking its place.

It's being replaced by a location of bb.q Chicken, which has exploded onto the Toronto food scene with locations on Spadina, Elm, Richmond St. W. and North York.

Their website indicates that along with the 689 Yonge location, bb.q Chicken will also be opening up locations in Markham and further up on Yonge at 2409 Yonge St.

bb.q Chicken serves chicken in varieties like soy garlic, black pepper, regular golden fried, hot spicy, "gangnam style" and "cheeseling" (topped with mascarpone and cheddar cheese powder), as well as snacks like spicy dukk-bokki and fries.