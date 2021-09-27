Toronto just broke a record for the longest streak of warm weather

The mercury is dropping as fall weather arrives in Toronto, but it looks like we still have at least one more heat-related record to celebrate.

Even as we dig our coats out of the closet, the city has broken a record for an extended stretch of warm temperatures spanning almost one-third of a year.

It's been a turbulent few months of broken records for extreme heat, moisture, and even more heat. The latest broken record isn't for another short burst of intense weather, but instead a long bout of pleasant temperatures.

From May 31 to September 23 — 116 consecutive days — Toronto Island recorded maximum temperatures at or above 19 degrees celsius, the streak ending on Thursday when a high of only 17.7 C was reached.

🥇Streak over. After 116 consecutive days with maximum temperature ≥19°C in #Toronto Island, the maximum temperature was only 17.7°C yesterday. We broke the all time record before the run ended. #TOWx pic.twitter.com/jG1fVYQKgX — Toronto Weather Records🌤 (@YYZ_Weather) September 25, 2021

This is the longest streak of days with highs of 19 C or greater since record-keeping began in 1957.

There have been a surprising number of weather records broken in the last year.

Heat warnings and extreme storms have become all too familiar during the summer months, while polar vortices are making harsh Canadian winters even less bearable.

Global warming and climate change are already altering Toronto weather patterns, and despite increased awareness with activism like the recent Climate Strike marches in Toronto and other cities around the world, the planet is now fighting an uphill battle.