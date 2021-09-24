Climate strike protesters fill Toronto streets for global march
Young people filled downtown Toronto streets joining the global climate strike Friday.
The event organized by Fridays for Future started at Queen's Park at 12:30 p.m. for a rally followed by a march. The strike marks a return to live events globally after many were cancelled due to the pandemic.
We’re back! Today we were over 100 000 on the strike in Berlin and 620 000 in Germany alone along with many others all over the world, asking world leaders to #UprootTheSystem . There were strikes in over 80 countries! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/S5oG2RQNXl— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 24, 2021
In Toronto, the event was expected to be the biggest since before the pandemic. The numbers didn't seem to reach the massive 2019 levels, but hundreds of people did come out, filling Toronto streets in the march.
#ClimateStrike #Toronto pic.twitter.com/qjgD0eHQqp— Bkchk (@Bkchk7) September 24, 2021
Once again they came bearing signs with slogans like: "We speak for the trees" and "Climate Justice Now."
Great sign at the Climate Strike in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/omEAfk2MyC— Beth Baisch 🦇 (@PuffinsPictures) September 24, 2021
Many called for action from the newly re-elected Justin Trudeau and criticized the PM for not following through on climate change promises.
LIVE in Toronto: Climate Strike protestors call on Justin Trudeau to ditch fossil fuels. Several have signs calling out the Prime Minister for failing to deliver on his environmental promises.#ClimateCrisis #ClimateStrike#cdnpoli #polcan@ALEX451618— 🅹🅾🅴 🇨🇦🦠🦫 Pfizer 2/3 💉 (@LTSmash420) September 24, 2021
pic.twitter.com/apKZWijhQa
Some people got creative with battle gear and giant globes.
In my Happy Place crusading for the Planet! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateEmergency #ClimateStrike 🌎🌎🌎🌎🌎 pic.twitter.com/c1Kchh3hWj— MM McMahon (@marymargaretbey) September 24, 2021
It appeared many people in the crowd were playing it safe and wore masks.
September 24, 2021
While there was no Trudeau, several politicians joined the march.
Whose streets? Our streets! #ClimateStrike #ClimateEmergency #topoli pic.twitter.com/SsJQ5I6tS6— Norm Di Pasquale Spadina-Fort York NDP Candidate (@normsworld) September 24, 2021
And at least one dog joined the action, concerned about the possible loss of snow in the future.
Doggo against climate change at the Climate Strike march in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/eRxMZca4D3— Beth Baisch 🦇 (@PuffinsPictures) September 24, 2021
The event included music and speeches.
Thank you @TOforFuture for your leadership to #uprootthesystem - “for our future, for our life, for our planet - climate strike” pic.twitter.com/0ZbG7Ma4iY— Christopher Gill (@cgill2010) September 24, 2021
And a large march.
We’ve hit the streets #UpRootTheSystem #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/S9qO9Swoaj— Green Majority Radio (@greenmajority) September 24, 2021
Hopefully, next year will see a return to a bigger crowd.
Join the conversation Load comments