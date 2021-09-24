Climate strike protesters fill Toronto streets for global march

Young people filled downtown Toronto streets joining the global climate strike Friday.

The event organized by Fridays for Future started at Queen's Park at 12:30 p.m. for a rally followed by a march. The strike marks a return to live events globally after many were cancelled due to the pandemic.

We’re back! Today we were over 100 000 on the strike in Berlin and 620 000 in Germany alone along with many others all over the world, asking world leaders to #UprootTheSystem . There were strikes in over 80 countries! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/S5oG2RQNXl — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 24, 2021

In Toronto, the event was expected to be the biggest since before the pandemic. The numbers didn't seem to reach the massive 2019 levels, but hundreds of people did come out, filling Toronto streets in the march.

Once again they came bearing signs with slogans like: "We speak for the trees" and "Climate Justice Now."

Great sign at the Climate Strike in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/omEAfk2MyC — Beth Baisch 🦇 (@PuffinsPictures) September 24, 2021

Many called for action from the newly re-elected Justin Trudeau and criticized the PM for not following through on climate change promises.

LIVE in Toronto: Climate Strike protestors call on Justin Trudeau to ditch fossil fuels. Several have signs calling out the Prime Minister for failing to deliver on his environmental promises.#ClimateCrisis #ClimateStrike#cdnpoli #polcan@ALEX451618



pic.twitter.com/apKZWijhQa — 🅹🅾🅴 🇨🇦🦠🦫 Pfizer 2/3 💉 (@LTSmash420) September 24, 2021

Some people got creative with battle gear and giant globes.

It appeared many people in the crowd were playing it safe and wore masks.

While there was no Trudeau, several politicians joined the march.

And at least one dog joined the action, concerned about the possible loss of snow in the future.

Doggo against climate change at the Climate Strike march in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/eRxMZca4D3 — Beth Baisch 🦇 (@PuffinsPictures) September 24, 2021

The event included music and speeches.

Thank you ⁦@TOforFuture⁩ for your leadership to #uprootthesystem - “for our future, for our life, for our planet - climate strike” pic.twitter.com/0ZbG7Ma4iY — Christopher Gill (@cgill2010) September 24, 2021

And a large march.

Hopefully, next year will see a return to a bigger crowd.