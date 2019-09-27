City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
climate strike canada

This is what the Global Climate Strike looked like in Toronto vs other Canadian cities

While the Global Climate Strike saw thousands of activists gather in Toronto today, the same was true across Canada and all over the world. 

According to Fridays for Future, the group that organized the march,  almost 300 strikes took place throughout the country — and they were all filled with passionate, bold, hopeful protesters demanding change. 

Here in Toronto, crowds gathered for speeches at Queen's Park before marching east on Wellesley St., down Bay St., across Queen St. and then up University Ave. They then returned to Queen's Park for musical performances.

Young protesters held clever signs saying "We stan a sustainable future," "Make earth cool again," "I like my boys hot but not my planet," and more. 

And while the exact turnout isn't currently known, it seems like way more people showed up than was expected. 

In downtown Montreal, huge masses showed up to protest alongside the climate activist herself, Greta Thunberg. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May were also both in attendance.

Organizers were expecting about 300,000 to show up in Montreal, but the turnout was closer to a whopping 500,000. 

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh attended a climate change march in Victoria, B.C., which also saw thousands show up and eventually made its way to the B.C. legislature. 

But big cities weren't the only places in Canada that held climate strikes today. 

Everywhere from Yellowknife, to Sault Ste. Marie, to Huntsville held marches of their own. 

While people from all walks of life came out to demand action climate change today, an overwhelming amount of young people took to the streets despite schools refusing to close for the day

In total, an estimated six million people took to the streets throughout this past week to march for climate justice all over the world. 

Hector Vasquez

