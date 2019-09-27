City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto climate march

TTC station totally jammed as thousands head to climate strike in Toronto

Toronto's Global Climate Strike is officially underway, but thousands are still trying to get there through massive crowds at Queen's Park subway station.

The strike began at 11 a.m. at Queen's Park, so it's no wonder the station is so packed with people.

Yesterday, the TTC's media relations specialist Stuart Green tweeted encouraging protesters to use transit, saying it's the most environmentally-friendly way to get around. 

He also said there would be extra subway service and buses on standby if need be, but unfortunately added service doesn't seem to be able to solve the crowding issue. 

Crowds are so large that the TTC is now encouraging commuters to use the Yonge line to avoid the masses. 

Some travellers had the bright idea of going to Museum station instead of Queen's Park, and though it's sure to be crowded as well, any station is better than Queen's Park right about now.  

Lisa Power

