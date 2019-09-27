City
toronto climate march

These are some of the best signs from the Global Climate Strike in Toronto

The climate march in Toronto is currently drawing thousands to Bay and Wellesley, and a large number of the protesters are elementary and high school students taking a stand for their future. 

Young people organized the march, and young people are participating in it — and that's giving many people hope.

And since youth are the main demographic currently striking in Toronto, many of the signs at the march are as hip as the protesters holding them. 

While the most popular sign at the march is “there is no Planet B,” according to CityNews reporter Tina Yazdani, Queen's Park is currently filled with signs bearing timely, hip references with powerful messages. 

For example, references to Hot Girl Summer are plentiful. 

As are mentions of celebrity heartthrobs. 

And of course, we can always count on young people to use the latest slang while also being political and passionate. 

Exhibit A: a sign saying "We stan a sustainable future."

Some even created signs that play off Donald Trump's cringe-worthy catchphrase.

Even Toronto's youngest residents are making their voices heard with adorable signs. 

And some signs just perfectly capture how many of us are feeling about the current climate crisis. 

The Global Climate Strike in Toronto will continue until 2 p.m. this afternoon, so be sure to keep an eye out for some of the most creative and clever signs if you're marching for climate justice today. 

Lead photo by

3negirl

