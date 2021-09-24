City
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
global climate strike 2021

Toronto joins thousands in global strike for climate protest

City
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto joins thousands of protesters around the world for 2021's global climate strike on Friday.

The global event has already drawn huge crowds in Germany.

The protest marks a return to in-person events after pandemic lockdowns.

"It has been a very strange year and a half with this pandemic. But of course, the climate crisis has not disappeared," said Swedish activist Greta Thunberg ahead of the event. "It's the opposite — it's even more urgent now than it was before."

The climate strike comes after the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report in August stated humans are "unequivocally" to blame for climate change and the world is already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades.

In Toronto, the protest, organized by Fridays for Future, starts at Queen's Park at 12:30 p.m. for a rally followed by a march and music.

The group is striking with the message "Uproot the System" in an effort to address the root causes of the climate crisis.

"By striking on September 24th under the banner #UprootTheSystem, we recognize and raise awareness about the intersections of climate and socio-economic crises including racism, sexism, ableism, class inequality and more.

By striking together, united by common struggles, we demand a rapid and fair decarbonization of our economy, for a safer, greener, more just future," Fridays for Future states.

In 2019 the climate strike drew thousands in Toronto, crowding into the TTC and packing the streets. Worldwide an estimated six million people attended events.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Man with striking similarities to subject of U.S. manhunt spotted in Toronto

Toronto joins thousands in global strike for climate protest

Ontario woman charged with impaired driving after crashing car into an LCBO

Everyone wants this newly-elected Toronto MP to resign but he won't

This is where you can go without a vaccine passport in Ontario

4 TTC subway stations are shutting down in Toronto this weekend

Here's how much you can be fined for using a fraudulent vaccine passport in Ontario

This is why schools and universities aren't closed on September 30 in Ontario