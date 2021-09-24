Toronto joins thousands in global strike for climate protest

Toronto joins thousands of protesters around the world for 2021's global climate strike on Friday.

The global event has already drawn huge crowds in Germany.

The protest marks a return to in-person events after pandemic lockdowns.

"It has been a very strange year and a half with this pandemic. But of course, the climate crisis has not disappeared," said Swedish activist Greta Thunberg ahead of the event. "It's the opposite — it's even more urgent now than it was before."

The climate strike comes after the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report in August stated humans are "unequivocally" to blame for climate change and the world is already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades.

In Toronto, the protest, organized by Fridays for Future, starts at Queen's Park at 12:30 p.m. for a rally followed by a march and music.

Join us on Sep24 at Queens Park @ 12:30pm for Toronto’s climate strike! Here’s more info you may need to join us#ClimateStrike #Toronto #GTA #ClimateChange #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/WPDmYF7DmN — Fridays for Future Toronto (@TOforFuture) September 8, 2021

The group is striking with the message "Uproot the System" in an effort to address the root causes of the climate crisis.

It’s the Global #ClimateStrike and in Sweden we are calling for the importance of incorporating intersectionality into the solutions, especially focusing on forestry and indigenous rights. We need to #UprootTheSystem and #StandWithSapmi.#FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/skgItCXLG8 — Isabelle Axelsson (@isabelle_ax) September 24, 2021

"By striking on September 24th under the banner #UprootTheSystem, we recognize and raise awareness about the intersections of climate and socio-economic crises including racism, sexism, ableism, class inequality and more.

By striking together, united by common struggles, we demand a rapid and fair decarbonization of our economy, for a safer, greener, more just future," Fridays for Future states.

We’re ready for the @Fridays4future climate strike today here in Toronto. Make sure to come say hello & have a chance to be interviewed! #ClimateStrike #toronto #climate pic.twitter.com/7eR2LYGKcM — The Sustainable Switch (@TheSSwitch) September 24, 2021

In 2019 the climate strike drew thousands in Toronto, crowding into the TTC and packing the streets. Worldwide an estimated six million people attended events.