Toronto just broke an 81-year-old hot weather temperature record

In news that won't surprise anyone who went outside at all this weekend, the City of Toronto just smashed another historical weather record — this one for the hottest temperature observed on the fifth day of June since 1940.

And it's not even technically summer yet.

According to Environment Canada, the mercury rose to 32.5 C on Saturday, besting the record-holding 30 C set at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on June 5 more than 80 years ago.

The federal weather agency has yet to finalize the weather records for Sunday, but it could also have been a historically hot day: by some reports, temperatures hit 34 C yesterday afternoon, which is higher than the hottest June 6 currently on record for Toronto (33 C in 2008).

We could potentially see even more weather records set later this week in Canada's largest city as the stifling heat wave drags on.

Meteorologists are forecasting a high of 31 C in Toronto today, but say that it'll feel more like 38 C with humidity. Tuesday is expected to be nearly as muggy with a forecasted high of 28 C and a humidex value of 36 C.

A heat warning thus remains in effect for the City of Toronto and much of the GTA, though the "special air quality statement" that was in effect on Sunday night due to "high levels of air pollution" has cleared as of Monday morning.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category," warns Environment Canada nonetheless in today's heat advisory.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."

Fortunately for those who aren't quite ready for the dog days of summer just yet (which makes sense, as summer doesn't even begin on the calendar until June 21), relief from the extreme heat is coming.

Weather Network meteorologists say that conditions will remain muggy and humid with the potential for scattered thunderstorms until at least Wednesday, but that "by Thursday and Friday, temperatures will fall back closer to more comfortable and seasonal values, with much lower humidity expected throughout the region."

Next week should feel more seasonable after a weekend with temperatures in the mid-20s and plenty of sunshine.