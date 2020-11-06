Toronto just broke a surprising weather record

With downtown Toronto hitting a high of 21 C this afternoon and the unusually warm weather expected to continue at least until next Tuesday, it's safe to say it doesn't feel anything like a typical November in the city right now.

Usually categorized by its grey, gloomy feel and volatile temperatures, the month of November doesn't often bring anything to celebrate, but this year is clearly different, just like it is in every other way — because Toronto just experienced it's warmest Nov. 6 in five years.

That's right, the last time temperatures were this warm on this exact day was in the year 2015, according to Environment Canada, when the high for the day reached 20.4 C.

Prior to that, Toronto hadn't seen such a summer-like Nov. 6 since 1975, when temperatures reached 18.9 C.

Toronto is about to experience its warmest stretch of November weather on record https://t.co/H8muMvUinY #Toronto #TorontoWeather #November — blogTO (@blogTO) November 5, 2020

If you're someone who wants to soak up the nice weather at every opportunity, one sunny November day with summery temperatures is cause for celebration. The fact that we're in the process of experiencing several, then, is something Toronto residents certainly shouldn't take for granted.

Remember: It was only last year that November brought a legitimate snowstorm to Toronto's streets, as it did the year before.

Temperatures in the high teens are meanwhile expected to remain in the city into the early part of next week, at which point more seasonal weather will return.

So be sure to take advantage of it while you still can, Toronto, because the snow will surely be back before you know it.