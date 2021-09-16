It's going to feel like 35 C in Toronto this week as last blast of summer arrives

With just days to go until fall arrives, Toronto will be getting one last blast of summer heat starting tomorrow. Forecasts call for the mercury to climb above seasonal averages, but humidity's added effect will be pushing temperatures from comfortable to near-scorching.

We are in for a week of unseasonably warm temperatures, but the hottest day on tap in the next seven days is tomorrow. Just in time for the weekend, Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 27 C, but the humidex factor will have it feeling as high as 35 degrees.

The temperature should be more comfortable through the weekend, with sunny skies daytime highs of 25 C for Saturday and 23 C for Sunday, humidity only expected to make it feel a few degrees warmer.

Luckily, the City has extended their pool season through September 19, giving people one last sunny weekend to squeeze in some last-minute summer activities at nine outdoor pools.

Nine outdoor pools will stay open until September 19 💦.

• Alex Duff

• Heron Park

• Grandravine

• McGregor

• Monarch

• Parkway Forest

• Pine Point

• Sunnyside

• West Mall



All other outdoor pools will close on Sept 5 at 4 pm. Visit https://t.co/GsckMwNZRj#SwimTO pic.twitter.com/KMVkisSqGY — City of Toronto PFR (@TorontoPFR) September 3, 2021

We should be getting another blast of warm weather early next week, with Tuesday expected to feel as hot as 32 C factoring in the humidity. Despite the warm weather, you shouldn't go planning anything important outdoors for this day, with Toronto at risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Late-summer warmth will see the fall season begin with above-average temperatures in Ontario. But will a warm start give way to a wintry finish? 🍂❄



Meteorologist @50ShadesofVan has your regional #FallForecast with more details here: https://t.co/T5QAX7Rrub pic.twitter.com/6BzuelVef7 — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 16, 2021

Those who prefer sweater weather can also breathe easy, as more rain in the forecast for Wednesday will bring the temperatures way back down by late next week. Next Thursday's temperature is expected to be a high of just 20 C, back in line with seasonal averages.

The coming cooler weather could spell an end to what proved a very hot summer (but a milder than normal fall.)

Regular heat warnings, oppressive humidity, and broken weather records put a damper on what, for many, was a long-awaited return to somewhat normal conditions after their pandemic hibernation.