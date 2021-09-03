Toronto's outdoor swimming pools will be staying open a lot longer than usual this year

Labour Day weekend is upon us but unlike past years the unofficial end of summer doesn't mean all of Toronto's outdoor swimming pools will be closing for the season.

The City of Toronto announced today that nine of our outdoor pools will be remaining open later this year to help people exercise in a safe way and also combat any upcoming days where the heat might be above seasonal levels.

Pools that will remain open include:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool – 779 Crawford St.

Heron Park Community Centre – 292 Manse Rd.

Grandravine Community Recreation Centre – 23 Grandravine Dr.

McGregor Park Community Centre – 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

Monarch Park Pool – 115 Felstead Ave.

Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool – 59 Forest Manor Rd.

Pine Point Outdoor Pool – 15 Grierson Rd.

Sunnyside/Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool – 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

West Mall Outdoor Pool – 380 The West Mall

These pools will stay open through Sunday, Sept 19. at 4 p.m. with extended hours for leisure swim on weekdays and weekends. More info on the City of Toronto website.