Toronto's outdoor swimming pools will be staying open a lot longer than usual this year
Labour Day weekend is upon us but unlike past years the unofficial end of summer doesn't mean all of Toronto's outdoor swimming pools will be closing for the season.
The City of Toronto announced today that nine of our outdoor pools will be remaining open later this year to help people exercise in a safe way and also combat any upcoming days where the heat might be above seasonal levels.
Pools that will remain open include:
These pools will stay open through Sunday, Sept 19. at 4 p.m. with extended hours for leisure swim on weekdays and weekends. More info on the City of Toronto website.
