Netflix backtracks after making fun of Eglinton LRT construction delays

Now that it's opening a new corporate office in Toronto, Netflix seems to think itself in the know about the city and all of its quirks — such as the never-ending Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction, which the company decided to poke fun at earlier this week.

"You could watch literally every movie on Netflix ever and Eglinton construction still wouldn't be done," the streaming giant tweeted out on July 6, clearly trying to get in on the running joke of the decade-long mess that has been Eglinton Avenue as the new transit line slowly comes to life.

It appears that the tweet was soon deleted, though, after a spokesperson for Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency behind the LRT and a slew of other GTA transportation projects, clapped back with a scathing response of her own.

"Ya it's taken a long time & has required a lot of patience," Metrolinx Manager of Strategic Communications Anne Marie Aikins cleverly replied, undeniably schooling the American brand.

"Too bad building the largest transit project in Canada couldn't be built as fast as my Netflix bill goes up…"

Ya it’s taken a long time & has required a lot of patience. Too bad building the largest transit project in Canada couldn’t be built as fast as my Netflix bill goes up…. https://t.co/p27hzmdA05 — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) July 6, 2021

Unfortunately, due in part to a legal battle between the construction consortium building the route, Metrolinx and the province, the LRT may not be opening to the public in time for its new, many-times-delayed completion date of fall 2022.

In January, Metrolinx announced that 75 per cent of the track for the line had been installed, while some stations and other parts of the project are already done or likewise nearly completed.

A portion of the track was also energized for the first time ever in May to prep for vehicle testing, giving residents hope that the work (and resulting chaos for drivers and pedestrians) would finally be wrapped up soon.

So, as much as some would hate to admit it, it seems there is indeed some truth to Netflix's quip.