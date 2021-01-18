Metrolinx says it has installed more than 75 per cent of the Crosstown LRT tracks

More than 36 kilometres of track have been installed as part of Eglinton Crosstown LRT's construction, says Metrolinx.

According to a recent progress report from the transportation agency, that's more than 75 per cent of the entire project.

At the end of January 2020, we were only at 50 per cent.

With major construction now complete at Fairbank Station's platform level, crews are now heading underground to install overhead power systems, station cabling, and more tracks.

They're already in the process of wrapping up the tracks between Laird and Leaside stations.

Nine years into the Crosstown's construction and it's hard to keep track of this massive transit expansion, which will see 25 new stations in a 19-kilometre stretch.

Metrolinx announced in February that Eglinton Line 5 won't be opening until 2022, delayed from September 2021 (which was pushed back from sometime in 2020, before that).

That being said, there were some major advancements.

Last year saw major work, including the installation of the first passenger-waiting shelter at the Pharmacy stop, putting the finishing touches on Mount Dennis Station, and testing of some new Bombardier trains.