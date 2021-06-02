10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto in May include bars both big and small, a beloved sushi restaurant, and even locations for some big global brands.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

People in the Cabbagetown area are mourning the late May loss of this sushi spot that some loved as a local go-to, and cherished their memories of date nights and hangouts there.

The last day of May sadly marked the end of this charming Bloorcourt bar that had a great craft beer selection and hosted fried chicken and Vietnamese food projects.

Locations of this international coffee chain open and close all the time, but the one that closed this past month at Dundas and Quebec in the Junction was a major local favourite, nestled in a quirky corner spot for a decade.

This huge brewpub announced this month that it was permanently closing after four years in the Financial District. It was big at 2,500 square feet, and run by Ontario brewery Creemore Springs.

The Queen West location of the Maiz empire announced their last day would be May 2. There are still several other locations serving their arepas and other Latin American dishes, but this was a central flagship.

This huge brand that people were excited to see come to Toronto shut down operations in Canada for good, closing its last two stores in the city on May 8.

This Portuguese restaurant on Ossington that's been around since 1977 made the decision to officially close their doors this past month after shuttering earlier in the year.

This Ossington restaurant was the fine-dining expansion of Alex Rei Dos Leitoes and closed at the same time, unable to make a go of it as takeout-only.

The owners of this flower shop retired, making their last day for curbside pickups and deliveries May 15. The florist was a beloved part of the community, and was in business for 35 years.

While this project was more of a ghost kitchen than a physical restaurant and only lasted for a few months, the Leslieville organic vegan concept run by a couple had a ton of heart, and it was sad to see it go after they were unable to keep up with in-person demand in the context of their delivery-only model.