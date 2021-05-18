Toronto bar known for its fried chicken window has permanently closed

A Toronto bar that once had a fried chicken window is permanently closing, though the fried chicken (and the Vietnamese food they were serving more recently) live on.

Open House lasted three years in its Bloorcourt space, which owners gave a truly homey feel with a fireplace, vintage light fixtures and a back room with communal tables.

Five Points Hot Chicken once took up residence between the fireplace and the back room selling Nashville hot chicken out of a small window, but they eventually moved on to Wasted Youth across the street and now operate out of The Paddock.

A Vietnamese restaurant just down the street, Vit Beo, expanded their operations at one point by temporarily serving a limited menu at the bar.

Open House will remain open until May 31, so you have until then to stock up on discounted booze, housewares and "other fun goodies" from the bar.

So if you've ever sat in the dimly lit confines of Open House with some fried chicken and wished your apartment could look almost as cool, now's your chance to take home a tiny piece of it. Looks like the Galleria Electronics sign from the old Galleria Mall will have to find yet another new home.