starbucks cannabis toronto

Toronto Starbucks location suddenly closes and locals worry it'll be a cannabis store

A Toronto Starbucks location closed over the long weekend and locals are wringing their hands over the cannabis store it looks like the space will become.

It was one of the more unique locations for a Starbucks, a corner spot at Quebec and Dundas in the Junction with curved windows hanging over its front entrance.

The Starbucks had operated at that location for a decade, and a dedicated Instagram for the location posted about the closing twice, thanking the community for the times they've shared and inviting people to come reminisce one last time.

"It had great local character for a Starbucks," wrote one person on Twitter. "I'm so sad. It was busy too!" wrote another.

"Not another cannabis store....that will make at least half a dozen in 3 blocks," one person said.

They're not wrong. The area is already saturated with Matchbox Cannabis at 3069 Dundas St. W., High Park Cannabis Co. at 3064 Dundas St W., Junction Cannabis at 3140 Dundas St. W. and The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. at 2903 Dundas St. W.

While it does appear that cannabis shop Superette is opening up a Dundas West store, it seems like it'll be at 992 Dundas St. W. rather than 3077 Dundas St. W. where the Starbucks once was. The chain already has a Summerhill and a Spadina location as well as one in Ottawa.

There currently doesn't appear to be a cannabis retail store application for the location.

Lead photo by

@danielfrancavilla

