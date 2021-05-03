Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
maiz toronto

Popular Toronto restaurant chain permanently closes its flagship location

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The popular flagship location of a Toronto restaurant mini chain has permanently closed its doors, making a heartfelt announcement to its former customers.

Maiz Arepa Bar at 490 Queen St. W. announced that as of May 2, the location was officially closed. Though they do have other locations, it's not the first to close.

"During this pandemic, we chose not to increase our prices and keep our quality as always," they said in their post, "but unfortunately, our restaurant has not been approved for many of the government support and it's almost impossible to keep running it out of our pocket with all the current restrictions."

The restaurant once also had a location at 9 Roncesvalles, which is now home to South Indian Dosa Mahal.

Fortunately, three other Maiz locations are still operating, at 2901 Dundas St. W. and 3220 Yonge St., and at 403 Roncesvalles Ave. as Raza.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Famous Toronto chocolate factory in turmoil after workers go on strike

Popular Toronto restaurant chain permanently closes its flagship location

One of Toronto's sweetest shops is run by a 6th-generation chocolate-maker

15 cold brew coffee in Toronto that'll cool you down when the warm weather comes

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

50 essential Mexican restaurants in Toronto

Toronto brunch spot hurt by lockdown has turned a storage space into an ice cream joint

Legendary Chinatown restaurants fight for their lives up stairs no one wants to climb